Dream11 Team Prediction

CHQ vs TNJ Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Chongqing Lifan vs Tianjin Teda at 5:30 PM IST August 2:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

CHQ vs TNJ Dream11

Goalkeeper: S Weijie

Defenders: L Tenglong, Z Honglue, L Yang

Midfielders: F Acheampong, H Rong, J Chen, J Zhe, G Hao

Forwards: Y Congyao, X Zhi

Probable XI

TNJ Playing 11 (Probables) :

Du Jia; Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Liu Yang, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao; Liu Ruofan, Johnathan, Frank Acheampong; Xiao Zhi

CHQ Playing 11 (Probables) :

Sui Weijie; Chen Lei, Yuan Mincheng, Yang Shuai; Liu Le, Jiang Zhe, Chen Jie, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz; Wu Qing, Yin Congyao, Feng Jing

