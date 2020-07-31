Two of the biggest names in T20 cricket – Chris Gayle and Andre Russel have been practicing together for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League, which will be followed by the Indian Premier League. In a video shared by Russell on his Instagram page, he can be seen bowling to veteran Gayle. Also Read - IPL 2020: How AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis Could Still Fly to UAE

Gayle looks confident as he caresses a couple of cover drives before launching one big. Gayle looks in good form and that could mean danger for the bowlers. Gayle will not be a part of the CPL season but will play the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on Tuesday drew parallels of basketball legend Michael Jordan and West Indies allrounder Andre Russell. In an interview, Mysore said that Russell is the Jordan of T20 cricket. Adding further he said Russell is the No 1 T20 player in the world and KKR is fortunate to have him.

“We’ve been fortunate that Andre Russell has been the No. 1 T20 player in the world. You can say he’s a batsman, bowler, all-rounder but he’s just the No. 1 T20 player in the world. He’s the Michael Jordan of T20 cricket. There’s no question about it,” Venky Mysore told SportsKeeda.