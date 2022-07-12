New Delhi: Jamaican Batter Chris Gayle apart from his longest sixes cricketer also known for his chill attitude towards life. Chris Gayle on Tuesday posted a video of him celebrating the Jamaican carnival in the ‘Universe Boss’ style.Also Read - Lucknow Super Giants Achieve Unique Record In History Of IPL vs Kolkata Knight Riders | KKR vs LSG TATA IPL 2022

Chris Gayle was not seen playing in the Indian Premier League 2022, as Gayle did not feature in the IPL 2022 players bidding. Later the batter revealed the reason for not playing in the tournament said, "For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn't treated properly.,"

Here is the viral video of Chris Gayle:

“I need a holiday, don’t know about y’all! 😁 #Jamaica 🇯🇲 #Carnival2022🇯🇲 🔥🔥 #LifeisGood #UniverseBoss,” posted Gayle the video with this caption.

The 42-year-old was captured on video taking part in a raunchy dance with a female friend on the streets of Jamaica. The clip shows Gayle performing the art of “daggering” – a type of dance that is well known in the Caribbean.

Chris Gayle announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021. Gayle played his last international match against Australia later on that match he ‘universe boss’ Chris Gayle signalled his international retirement, waving goodbye to his adoring fans and teammates after a brief, though exciting, cameo against Australia.