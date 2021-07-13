New Delhi: West Indies talisman Chris Gayle continues to set new benchmarks in the shortest format of the game. Regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen, Gayle wasn’t amongst the runs in the recent past. However, he was backed by experienced WI players such as Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo.Also Read - Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo Guide West Indies to Victory Over Australia

Gayle got back his Midas Touch in the third T20I against Australia at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The attacking southpaw scored a blistering knock of 67 runs off just 38 balls with the help of four fours and seven maximums as he batted with a whirlwind strike rate of 176.32. In fact, this was Gayle's first T20I fifty after 2016. Ergo, he was awarded the Player of the Match.

In the process, he has become the first batsman to scored 14000 T20 runs as he continues to dominate the format despite being almost 42 years old.

Thus, the veteran left-hander was able to power West Indies to a six-wicket win over the visitors and the hosts have now taken an impregnable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series.

Chris Gayle was delighted to get back into form and gave credit to his teammates for backing him when he wasn’t scoring runs.

Chris Gayle said in the post-match presentation, It’s been a great journey. I’m so happy and pleased to get a series win. Congrats to the stand-in captain for achieving this against a great team. From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling. So it was pleasing to get runs. I want to dedicate these runs to my teammates. Especially Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, you need to get some talking to”.

“The strength and unity in this team is immense. During the series against Sri Lanka when I got back in the squad, I was trying to do a different role than be myself. I don’t mind the numbers, soon to be 42 so you all should be glad that Chris Gayle is still playing. My real target is the World Cup and hopes I’ll last till then. They (Australia) lost a lot of players and are looking to rebuild. With the World Cup looming, this is a good test for them”.

The fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia will take place at the same venue on 15th July, 5:00 AM IST.