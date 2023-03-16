Gayle Dances On Gangnam Style During World Giants vs India Maharajas Game | Video

Home

Chris Gayle Dances On Gangnam Style During World Giants vs India Maharajas Game | Watch Viral Video

Gayle is currently playing in Legends League Cricket in Doha the batter smashed 27 runs to led Giants to a three-wicket victory over Maharajas.

New Delhi: West Indies legend cricketer Chris Gayle never fails to impress fans with his entertaining videos was spotted dancing Gangnam Style during World Giants vs India Maharajas’ fifth match on Wednesday at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Gayle is currently playing in Legends League Cricket in Doha the batter smashed 27 runs to led Giants to a three-wicket victory over Maharajas.

The West Indies’ legendary hard-hitter, who has Gayle Force as one of his many nicknames, hit nine powerful boundaries and a six in this 46-ball knock. So dominating was Gayle’s knock that after he fell, World Giants struggled to reach the target but, in the end, won with eight balls to spare on Wednesday night.

Legends league cricket took their Twitter to share Gayle’s Gangnam Style dancing video and it got viral on social space in no time, here is the video:

Earlier, the World Giants won the toss and elected to field. India Maharajas had a different set of openers as Robin Uthappa opened with Manvinder Bisla. Gautam Gambhir, who had opened with Uthappa and put on an unbeaten 159 runs match winning opening partnership against Asia Lions in the fourth match, was rested. In his absence, it was Harbhajan Singh who led the team.

