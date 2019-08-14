India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle was playing his final ODI game for West Indies and he signed off like a boss. Gayle smashed a breathtaking 71 off 42 balls before Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to send him packing. While Gayle was in the middle, he was dealing in boundaries in his own signature style. The crowd was on its feet while Gayle was making the long walk back. The Indian team, led by Kohli was there to give him a warm send-off. It is no secret that Kohli and Gayle are good friends and that was there for everyone to see.

Speaking at the toss, Holder said: “We are going to bat first. Seems like a good wicket and opportunity to put some runs on the board. We need to focus on things we can control. We’ve done a lot of talk, it’s time for execution. We need to learn and take responsibility. We got to play as a team. We’ve got two changes. Sheldon Cotrell is out and Keemo Paul replaces him. We’ve left out Oshane Thomas and brought in Fabien Allen.”

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli said: “Not a bad thing at all, the toss is not in your control mostly. It’s an opportunity to come out here and execute our skill-sets. We spoke about in the last game, how after a drinks break, we lost our way. One change. (Yuzvendra) Chahal comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed