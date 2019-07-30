Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights: Veteran cricketer Chris Gayle rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 122* off 54 balls in a GT20 game. His innings was laced with 12 humongous sixes and seven boundaries. The Universe Boss, as he is fondly known also brought up his century with a monstrous six over long-on. The ball was so well-timed that it landed outside the stadium. Gayle got to the pitch of the ball, it was overpitched and he smoked it as only he can. Gayle also became the first player to hit 1000 boundaries and register 22 T20 hundred. It was Gayle’s knock that powered Vancouver Knights to a surreal 276/3 in 20 overs.

Here is the shot to breach the 100-run-mark and do not miss his celebration as well:

The match was unfortunately called off due to bad weather.

“I’m not feeling any sweat. It’s cool conditions. Decent total on the board, so happy with that. Can’t be too safe here in Toronto. It’s a good wicket for batting. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn’t happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won’t be easy. They want me out of the game, that’s unfortunate (laughs). I’ll be around,” said Gayle after the match.