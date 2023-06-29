Home

Chris Gayle Hopes Former RCB Teammate Virat Kohli To Dominate In ODI World Cup At Home

Virat Kohli has been in raging form in the past one year scoring as many as five centuries across formats in international cricket.

Virat Kohli will be playing his fourth ODI World Cup later in the year. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hard-hitting West Indies batter Chris Gayle is hoping that his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli to dominate in the upcoming ODI World Cup that starts on October 5 in India.

Gayle had shared the RCB dressing with Kohli in the Indian Premier League from 2011 to 2017 and sees no reason why Kohli shouldn’t dominate in the mega extravaganza at home. “Tough times don’t last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically.

“I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be,” Gayle said on Thursday.

Kohli has been in raging form since the Asia Cup last year and scored as many as five centuries across formats in international cricket for India. He also scored his sixth IPL ton in the recently-concluded season where he accumulated more than 600 runs from 14 games.

The southpaw also had a different take on the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad on October 15. “Whenever those teams play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate is humongous.

“One game can take care of the entire ICC event. Pakistan and India players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high paid games TV wise. I don’t control the board or the ICC. If I was in their position I would want a lot more,” he said.

Asked about his four semifinalists, Gayle picked hosts India, defending champions England, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Meanwhile as far as West Indies are concerned, the Shai Hope-led side are on the brink of elimination in the World Cup qualifiers after suffering shock losses to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. West Indies enter Super Six stage with no points and need to win their all three games to have a slight chance of qualifying to the final that would ensure main event ticket.

