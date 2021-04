A lot of question marks were raised on Chris Gayle’s place in the final XI of Punjab Kings. Cricket boffins across the globe had questioned Gayle’s fitness as he wasn’t running the quick singles and taking the twos. However, the Universe Boss showed his class against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 18 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 24 Saturday

Gayle scored 43 runs from 35 balls against MI with the help of five fours and two sixes. The West Indies legend made the most of his experience and played a key role in taking his win to a win by nine wickets against a potent MI team. In fact, Gayle struggled to get going in the initial phase of his innings but soon was able to get his timing after facing a few balls.

Gayle added 79 runs with skipper KL Rahul, who scored a fine knock of 60 runs from 52 balls with help of three fours and as many sixes. As there wasn't a lot of pressure of the scoreboard as Mumbai Indians had only posted an under-par score of 131 runs, both Rahul and Gayle took their time in the initial phase of their innings and kept the wickets in hand.

Watch Chris Gayle’s interview with Arshdeep Singh here:

🎤 The Big interview with the Universe Boss 🎤 Of a bromance not known before, presenting a fun interview from a fun combo – @arshdeepsinghh & @henrygayle 😎😂 – By @28anand #VIVOIPL #PBKSvMI @PunjabKingsIPL Watch the fun unfold 🎥👇https://t.co/RT84sYNlhL pic.twitter.com/5yvDr7tOEO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings had their work against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians but they were able to come up with a collective effort. PBKS were able to keep Mumbai Indians at bay as the defending champions could only score 21 runs in the powerplay overs.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was the lone warrior for the defending champions as he scored