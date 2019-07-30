Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights: Universe Boss Chris Gayle once again proved why big franchises are ready to pay huge amounts for him! The 39-year-old T20 specialist smashed a breathtaking 122* off 54 balls during a Global T20 Canada match. Gayle rolled back the years as he hit the ball with utmost ease and cleared the ropes at will. His scintillating knock was laced with 12 sixes and seven fours, just goes to show his domination. Gayle also became the first player to hit 1000 boundaries and register 22 T20 hundred. It was Gayle’s knock that powered Vancouver Knights to a surreal 276/3 in 20 overs. His knock got his fans excited as they took to Twitter and hailed the Universe Boss.

Is Chris Gayle human? #GT20Canada — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) July 29, 2019

A team called the Vancouver Knights has just scored 276-3 – the second-highest total in T20 history. Big hitting on a flat pitch against terrible bowling.

Chris Gayle made a century, of course. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 29, 2019

The match was unfortunately called off due to bad weather.

“I’m not feeling any sweat. It’s cool conditions. Decent total on the board, so happy with that. Can’t be too safe here in Toronto. It’s a good wicket for batting. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn’t happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won’t be easy. They want me out of the game, that’s unfortunate (laughs). I’ll be around,” said Gayle after the match.