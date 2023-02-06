Home

New Delhi: West Indian and IPL legend Chris Gayle has shared pictures with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Instagram and quite naturally the snaps have gone viral on social media.

Gayle shared three pictures with the caption, ”Long Live The Legends”. The fans have gone gaga over the pics as they can’t get enough of the cricketing greats.

‘Too much DISTRACTION in one frame’, one fan commented on the post. ”Destructions in single frame”, another fan commented.

Gayle will not be featuring in IPL 2023, just like the previous season. On the other hand, MS Dhoni at the age of 41 will be captaining Chennai Super Kings, what people say will be his last ever season for the Yellow Army and also at the cash-rich league.

Gayle on the other hand last featured for a franchise team was back in 2021. Apart from playing for Punjab Kings, he also featured for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL.

Dhoni, who will turn 42 this year will be looking to win the title for the 5th time and equal Mumbai Indians’ record. But to do that, he needs to regroup his team from last season as the Chennai team slumped to a shock 9th position in the league standings.

Hopefully things will change for the Yellow Army and the fans will be able to see Thala in his old groove.

The Indian Premier League is likely to start from March end or the beginning of April.