West Indies’ star batsman Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at a leading airline company (Emirates Airline) for not allowing him to board a flight for which he had a confirmed ticket. Gayle vented out his frustration against the airline on social media and slammed them for not keeping a proper passenger count.

Gayle had a business class ticket but was asked to travel in the economy by the airline carrier. “So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are overbooked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it’s a business class ticket – so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates! Bad experience,” Gayle tweeted.

So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked, WTF! Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it’s a business class ticket – so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates!Bad experience😡 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 4, 2019



The 40-year-old dashing southpaw, widely called ‘The Universe Boss’, last played for the Windies in an ODI in August this year. He smashed 72 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60.

Gayle last played an international match in August against India. He scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60. India defeated West Indies in that match by seven wickets, courtesy Virat Kohli’s brilliant hundred.

Gayle is West Indies’ leading run-getter in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. The Jamaican marauder has 25 hundreds and 54 fifties against his name in ODI cricket. West Indies is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting November 6.