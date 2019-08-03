Global T20 Canada: Windies veteran batsman Chris Gayle rolled back the years as he went berserk during a Global T20 Canada game against the Edmonton Royals. Playing for the Vancouver Knight, Gayle was expected to be the key for the franchise this season and he has not put a foot wrong as he lapped up a breathtaking ton earlier in the tournament before smashing a 44-ball 94. His innings was laced with nine sixes and six fours. What stood out during the knock was when he picked 32 runs of a Shadab Khan over. He hit him for four sixes and two fours.

Here is the incredible hitting from the Universe Boss.

It was the 13th over of the match Gayle picked.

Gayle, who had hit an unbeaten 122 a couple of days ago, narrowly missed the chance of scoring back-to-back centuries in the Global T20 League.

With this defeat, Edmonton Royals continued their winless run in the ongoing tournament while Vancouver Knights now stand on the second position on the points table.

Meanwhile, Gayle would be a part of the Windies side in the ODI series against India and his rich form would be a sign of concern for the Men in Blue.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, Vancouver Knights had a poor start as Tobias Visee gave away his wicket in the very first over of the inning bowled by Mohammad Hafeez.

The other opener Chris Gayle was then accompanied by Chadwick Walton. Both kept hammering regular boundaries and kept the scoreboard running. However, in the eighth over Walton gave away his wicket after scoring 17 runs.

Fall of wickets did not hinder Gayle as he continued smashing boundaries and sixes. The 13th over of the game, bowled by Shadab Khan, was the turning point as Gayle struck four sixes and two boundaries in the over.