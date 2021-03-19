West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. He joins a list of several current and former West Indies cricketers who have thanked India for helping the Caribbean countries by providing the COVID-19 vaccines which is part of their Vaccine Maitri initiative. Also Read - After Maharashtra, These 3 States Could Become Next Coronavirus Hotspots

"Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again," Gayle said in a video shared by official twitter handle of Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Wednesday had said that the supply of vaccines to friendly nations has been undertaken while keeping in mind that adequate doses are available at home. The motive behind the drive is to make a difference during a “difficult moment for global society.”

The likes of West Indies legend Viv Richards, allrounder Andre Russell, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams, and Ramnaresh Sarwan have also thanked India for helping Caribbean countries. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness had confirmed in tweet about the arrival of 50,000 doeses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support,” Holness tweeted.

In March alone, Antigua and Barbuda have received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.