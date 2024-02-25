Home

Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Among Stars To Feature In Legends Cricket Trophy In Sri Lanka

The Legends Cricket Trophy will be a 90-ball tournament which is set to take place from March 8 to 19 at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh are among the big names to star in Legends Cricket Trophy.

India: The Legends Cricket Trophy returns to action as they aim to unite iconic players in a thrilling new tournament which is set to take place from March 8 to 19 at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. However, unlike the T20 and T10 formats, the Legends Cricket Trophy promises fans across the globe a chance to witness cricketing excellence in a dynamic 90-ball format that injects an electrifying pace to the game. Star Sports has been roped in as the official broadcaster for Legends Cricket Trophy.

With a commitment to revive cherished rivalries and showcase the enduring talent of cricket icons, this tournament is set to captivate fans worldwide. Spanning over 12 days, the tournament will feature seven teams competing in 22 matches, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite players, including legends such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and Tilekeratne Dilshan, among many others.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation. The seven teams to be in action are Rajasthan Kings, Delhi Devils, Punjab Royals, Kandy Samp Army, Colombo Lions, Delhi Devils, New York Superstar Strikers and Dubai Giants.

According to the rules of the tournament, the teams have to use a minimum of five bowlers with each allowed to bowl three overs. However, in a strategic twist, by the 60th ball, the bowling captain must choose one bowler, based on performance, to bowl 4 overs, notifying both the umpire and the opposing team.

As far as powerplays are concerned, the bowling powerplay will be from ball 1 to 24 while the batting powerplay can be taken anytime after the 60th ball. The Strategic Time-Out is scheduled at the end of the 48th ball. If a wicket falls between the 42nd and 48th ball, the on-field umpire may call for an early strategic time out. Each over has a timing of 4 minutes and 30 seconds, with a 30-second grace period.

