Days after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for next years edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chris Lynn made a statement by scoring the highest-ever individual score in the T10 format.

Playing for Maratha Arabians in the ongoing third edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Lynn blasted 91 off just 30 balls against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. His record innings consisted of nine fours and seven sixes and helped Arabians put up 138/2 in their stipulated 10 overs.

Arabians won the match comfortably by 24 runs as Team Abu Dhabi could only make 114/3 in their full quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, the record for the highest individual score in T10 belonged to England batsman Alex Hales who had struck an unbeaten 87 from 32 balls last season.

Hales, while playing for Maratha Arabians, had created the record against Bengal Tigers and guided his team to a seven-wicket win in their eliminator final in Sharjah.

Lynn has played 41 IPL matches for KKR in which he has scored 1280 runs at a strike rate above 140. The Australian batter will now be available for the auction for IPL 2020 scheduled to be held on December 20 in Kolkata.