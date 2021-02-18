Chris Morris created history at the IPL Auction as he became the most expensive overseas buy ever with Rs 16.25 Cr. Morris was expected to turn up the heat with the kind of player he is. It was a three-way war between RCB, KXIP, and RR. Eventually, after sweating it out at the table, RR managed to get him in. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in History, Bought by RR For Rs 16.25 Crore

Morris has been a part of many IPL teams in the past like Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is a big-ticket player but he has not lived up to his potential. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell Sold For Rs 14.25 cr to Royal Challengers Bangalore After Bidding War Between CSK, RCB And KKR

List of players retained– Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction RR Final List Live: Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals And Full Squad

List of players released- Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.