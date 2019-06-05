ICC World Cup 2019: Even after two losses, the South African team seemed to be in a good space of mind. The team was spotted having some fun with a Snapchat ‘Gender Swap’ filter, where the players were changed from male to female. Chris Morris was introducing the players and he seemed to be having a gala time doing it. While introducing him, he kind of agrees with the picture as he says that is the way he does his hair.

Here is the two minutes and 46 seconds long video:

The Snapchat Gender Swap filter was applied on South Africa, and Chris Morris had a whale of a time describing each of his team-mates. 😂 pic.twitter.com/evuomOVKoy — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India will be playing their tournament opener against South Africa who has not got off to the best of starts. South Africa has also lost Dale Steyn for the tournament and there is uncertainty over Hashim Amla and Lungi Ngidi.

“For me, the natural thing that happens in a team is you find that your confidence goes down and naturally younger guys in the team, coming to their first World Cup, they will potentially go into their self-pity cycle. So, for me, it was strong words in the sense that that won’t be allowed over the next couple of days,” South Africa skipper Du Plessis said on the eve of their match against India.

“It is important for us to stay strong at this time. If you do slightly go away from that, then as a team you can crumble and, unfortunately, we are not in a position where we can afford that,” the skipper added.

“We can’t control results. We can’t control the outcome of the game. What we can control is how strong we are mentally. How well we are training. What sort of language are we using in the dressing room. Is it positive?,” he concluded.