Chris Silverwood has been announced as England Men’s Head Coach. Silverwood, 44, has been promoted from the role of Bowling Coach and will take charge from Trevor Bayliss, who left the post at the end of the season.

The ECB’s selection panel of Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, Managing Director of England’s Men’s Cricket Ashley Giles and Head of Coach Development John Neal unanimously agreed that he was the outstanding candidate for the role having impressed during the interview process and demonstrating his intimate knowledge of the current set-up and systems.

“I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

“He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players’ that have worked with him.

“Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve. He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments.

“Over the past couple of years, he has been an integral member of developing the teams’ culture and emerging a cohesive relationship across the team’s management group.

Speaking about his appointment, Silverwood added: “I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England Head Coach.

Silverwood’s first competitive series as Head Coach will be England’s tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match IT20 series starting on November 1 in Christchurch and two Tests against the Black Caps commencing on November 21 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.