New Delhi: Big news coming in that Danish international Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal move to Manchester United, which will keep him at Old Trafford till June 2025.

The communication has been sent to both parties of Eriksen's current club Brentford and to Manchester United regarding the transfer today morning, with basic formalities in medical and signature pending.

Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano took to twitter to confirm the deal which took place in a verbal agreement.

Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein. 🚨🇩🇰 #MUFC Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning. Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. pic.twitter.com/63RZQWOEqh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Manchester United are currently preparing the contracts for Eriksen after his green light to three-year deal offer. As per reports, both signing and medical is expected to happen in this week.

Eriksen previously played for Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020 before going to Inter Milan. He played a total of 226 matches in the English Premier League and have found the net a total of 51 times for Spurs. For Brentford he appeared in 11 matches and scored a solitary goal last season.

Christian Eriksen – Welcome to Manchester United [@ChrisEriksen8] pic.twitter.com/wfKfhK0qVP — MU Comps 🔰 (@CompsMU) July 4, 2022

Great business that we are getting Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. Looking forward to watching him play for #mufc 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LlGz3Tot9c — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 4, 2022