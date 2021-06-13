Danish Football Association has provided a health update on Christian Eriksen who collapsed midway during Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 clash on Saturday. The footballing world was in shock after the incident and stood united to pray for Eriksen’s recovery. Also Read - Live Streaming England vs Croatia Euro 2020 in India: When And Where to Watch ENG vs CRO Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Danish FA released a statement on Sunday that Eriksen's condition is stable as the midfielder also sent greetings to his teammates.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the football body said in a post to Twitter.

However, the Inter Milan player is still hospitalized for further medical examination.

It was during the business end of the first half when Eriksen collapsed on the field, the medical team quickly reached towards him as he was given CPR. The Denmark players created a shield surrounding Eriksen to avoid people fans and TV cameras from looking in.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident,” Danish FA stated.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021



The governing body further thanked everyone for sending heartfelt messages to Eriksen in these testing times.

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt messages to Christian from fans, players, the Royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family,” The Danish FA’s stated.

The match which was suspended after the incident was started a couple of hours later as Denmark suffered a 0-1 defeat to Finland.