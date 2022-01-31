London: Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen will return to football just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, joining Premier League side Brentford on a six-month deal. Eriksen needed life-saving treatment on the pitch during Denmark’s 1-0 defeat to Finland at Euro 2020 and has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.Also Read - Euro 2020: Hojberg's Emotional Reaction Sums Up How Determined Are Denmark to Beat All Odds And Lift The Cup | WATCH

Serie A regulations mean he is not allowed to play in Italy with an ICD, and in December the midfielder rescinded his previous contract with Inter Milan.

However, after training in Switzerland and with his former club Ajax, the Dane has completed the relevant medical checks and has been passed fit to play again elsewhere, Xinhua reports. "I'm happy to announce that I've signed for Brentford Football Club. I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," he said in a brief video posted on the Brentford website.

The move will see him work once again with Brentford coach Thomas Frank, who coached Eriksen with the Danish under-17 side 13 years ago.

“I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then.”

“Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.”

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own,” explained Frank.

The Brentford coach explained Eriksen was “fit — but we will need to get him match fit” and added he was “looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”