Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 – CHT vs TP Fantasy Tips at Banqiao Stadium: ChungHua Telecom will be aiming to get their season back on track when they entertain Taipower Women in 2020 regular-season of Women’s Super Basketball League on Sunday evening (IST). The match will begin at 4.30 PM (IST). ChungHua suffered a 72-90 defeat against Cathay Life in the opening game of the season, but to some extent, the result was expected. Cathay, who are the defending champions, are the best team in the league by some stretch. In the match against Taipower Women, who struggled right from the tip-off, Telecom have a good chance to win the match and present a strong case for themselves in the competition. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Seoul FC vs Gwangju FC Korean League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For SE vs GWN Today's Match at Seoul World Cup Stadium 3.30PM IST

PG: L Xin-Yu, P HuiZhen

SG: C Li, L Hui-JU (SP)

SF: S Rou, Y Shin-Hui

PF: X Qian-Hui

C: X Pei-Jun

CHT vs TP Starting 5s

ChungHua Telecom: Xu Qian-Hui, Liu Jia-Wei, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Szu-Chin Pan, Wen Qi.

Taipower Women: Wu Yi-Xuan, Su-Yi Rou, Xin Yizhi, Kuo Chia-Wen, Yu Ke-Sh

CHT vs TP Likely Squads

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu.

ChungHua Telecom: Yang Shin Hui, Lin Yushu, Huang Zihan, Xie Pei Jun, Szu Chin Pan, Wen Qi, Liu Jia Wei, Xu Qian Hui, Huang Hsiang Ting, Huang Hong Ying, Liu Hui Ju, Yu Ting Huang.

