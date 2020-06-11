CHT vs TP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power Women's Super Basketball League, CHT vs TP, WSBL Match at Taiwan Stadium: Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

CHT vs TP My Dream11 Team

L Xin-Yu, S Pan (SP), C Li, Y Shin-Hui, X Qian-Hui, L Yushu, Y Zhiyu, H Hsiang-Ting

CHT vs TP Squads

Chunghwa Telecom: Szu-Chin Pan, Huang Hong-Ying, Yu-Ting Huang, Liu Hui-Ju, Wen Qi, Yang Shin-Hui, Huang Zihan, Liu Jia-Wei, Xu Qian-Hui, Lin Yushu, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Xie Pei-Jun

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Peng Huizhen, Yuzhen Zhuang, Chun-Huan Li, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Jiaci, Lin Yi-Jun, Su-Yi Rou, Li Yixuan, You-Jing Jhang, Liu Xiye, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Yang Zhiyu, Liu Yi-Chun, Li Ya-Jie, Xin Yizhi

