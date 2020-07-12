Dream11 Tips And Prediction

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match CIN vs CC at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: Major League Soccer has resumed in the USA and FC Cincinnati will face off Columbus in their first match of this tournament. Both sides will look to start the competition on a winning note. Cincinnati will miss a couple of players who are injured while Columbus Crew have a fully fit squad and it should be a good start between these two teams who will be playing their first match after a long time. Major League Soccer live telecast is not available in India. The online live streaming of MLS is also not available online for the Indian audience. Also Read - JUV vs ATN Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Atalanta Today's Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 12

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew FC will start at 8 AM IST. Also Read - BHA vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Match at Etihad Stadium 12.30 AM IST July 12

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Also Read - LAZ vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Lazio vs Sassuolo Today's Football Match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 8.45 AM IST July 11

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: E Room

Defenders: G Garza, M Deplagne, K Watson

Midfielders: L Zelarayan, A Cruz, Artur, S de Jong

Forwards: G Zardes (C), Y Kubo, B Vazquez (vc)

CIN vs CC Predicted Playing XIs

FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey, Kendall Waston, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Andrew Gutman, Adrien Regattin, Allan Cruz, Siem de Jong, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez.

Columbus Crew FC: Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry.

CIN vs CC SQUADS

FC Cincinnati (CIN): Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Mathieu Deplagne, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko, Fatai Alashe, Thomas McCabe, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, James McLaughlin, Adrien Regattin, Siem de de Jong, Frankie Amaya, Kekuta Manneh, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez, Rashawn Dally.

Columbus Crew SC (CC): Eloy Room, Matt Lampson, Andrew Tarbell, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Josh Williams, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela, Waylon Francis, Chris Cadden, Hector Jimenez, Harrison Afful, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Youness Mokhtar, Derrick Etienne, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes, Fanendo Adi, Jordan Hamilton, Miguel Berry.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CIN Dream11 Team/ CC Dream11 Team/ FC Cincinnati Dream11 Team/ Columbus Crew FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.