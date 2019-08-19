Russia’s tennis sensation Daniil Medvedev continued his splendid run in the season to lift his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati. After taking the big scalp of world number one Novak Djokovic in the semis, Medvedev dropped no intensity in the big final and went on to add a prestigious silverware to his short career by defeating David Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the women’s draw, America Madison Keys rallied from deficits in both sets to clinch the women’s singles title by beating veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 7-5, 7-6(5). Courtesy this win, Key has picked up her second title of the season.



Medvedev seized his maiden Masters shield in Cincinnati, extending a dominant run that saw him reach three finals in three weeks. “It’s hard to find words,” the Russian was quoted as saying by ATP Tour website. “It’s the hard work I’ve been putting in. It would not be good to lose three finals in a row, so I’m really happy about this. I started cramping at 5-3, actually. It was the first time I cramped in three weeks. I made four serves he didn’t return and it was unbelievable.”

The American trailed the two-time major champion 5-3 in both sets but erased both deficits to ultimately hoist her first title in Ohio and second trophy of 2019, joining the title at the Volvo Car Open from April.

“It’s obviously the biggest title I have ever won, and, I mean, it was a tough draw from the very start. I played some really, really great players from Round 1 until today,” Keys said after the match.

Number 5 🏆 Soooo happy to win the @CincyTennis title!!!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/P3Lk3iD9cP — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) August 18, 2019



“I definitely think I played some of my best tennis consistently this week.”