World number one Novak Djokovic was once again at his clinical best as he produced a complete performance against 53rd-ranked Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing ATP Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament. The top-seed Djokovic was hardly troubled during his 90-minute encounter against Busta as he romped to a straight-sets win 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last eight stages. The 32-year-old will next meet France’s Lucas Pouille in a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final in January, which was a straight-sets win for Djokovic.

Meanwhile, seven-time champion Roger Federer bowed out of the Cincinnati Masters after facing a shocking defeat to Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in his Round of 16 match. The 21-year-old Rublev defeated Federer 6-3, 6-4 in just 62 minutes on Thursday for his second top 5 victory in as many months.



The 62-minute defeat was Federer’s fastest in more than 16 years, since his 54-minute defeat against Franco Squillari in the first round of 2003 Sydney, reported the ATP Tour website.

“He was super clean. Defence, offence, serving well. Didn’t give me anything. He was everywhere. It was tough for me, but an excellent match by him. I was impressed… I think I just have to play better overall to hang with him,” said Federer while praising Rublev.

Rublev is through to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final and will meet Coupe Rogers finalist and countryman Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals.