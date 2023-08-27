Home

CISF Officer Pens Down Memorable Meeting With CSK Captain MS Dhoni At Ranchi Airport

Satish Pandey is posted as a Sub-Inspector in CISF and met two-time World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni air Ranchi Airport on August 26.

Sub-Inspector in CISF, Satish Pandey, poses with MS Dhoni at Ranchi Airport. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for the Indian Army and his respect towards them is known to everyone. Recently, a letter from a Central Industrial Security Force (CIS)F officer after meeting with Dhoni has gone viral on social media.

Named Satish Pandey, the CISF officer is posted as Sub-Inspector and met Dhoni at the VIP Lounge of the Ranchi Airport on August 26 at 4:45 PM IST. Recalling the encounter as the most memorable moment of his life, Pandey described the conversation with Dhoni as ‘deeply inspiring’.

“At times it is a pleasure to be a foot soldier of an armed force. I feel myself a lucky guy as I got the opportunity to skip the long awaited que of fans and met with my favourite, the one and only #mahi bhai,” Pandey wrote in a letter with a subject line ‘A Memorable Encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’.

In the letter, Pandey described in detail from the time of his entering the room, Dhoni’s hospitality towards him and the down-to-earth nature of the former India captain. “As I entered the room, I was immediately struck by the genuine warmth and amazement on Dhoni sir’s face.

@msdhoni

Thank you for your valuable advice #Mahiya bhai.

A Memorable Encounter with Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Ranchi Airport – August 26, 2023 Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 16:45 hrs

Location: VIP Lounge, Ranchi Airport Today’s meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the VIP.. pic.twitter.com/EtJkMMnoVf — Satish Kumar Pandey (@satishswadeshi) August 27, 2023

“His welcoming smile and open demeanor set the tone for what was to be an incredible interaction. The hospitality he extended to me was nothing short of exceptional; it truly was a next-level experience.

Seated comfortably on a sofa, Dhoni sir’s response upon seeing me was remarkable.

“He stood up with a gracious smile, extending his hand for a handshake. This gesture left me with literal goosebumps, a testament to the humility and authenticity that defines him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a legendary cricketer; he is a superhuman with a heart of gold,” he added.

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Pandey didn’t let a second go to waste and quickly asked Dhoni questions about life. “Our conversation began, and I was immediately struck by his humility and down-to-earth nature. As I asked him questions about life skills, his responses resonated deeply with me.

“My first question revolved around how he manages to remain calm and composed regardless of wins, losses, and life’s challenges. Dhoni’s reply was profound yet simple: “I just want to enjoy that moment because | know this moment will not come again in life. I want to live it.”

Delving further into our dialogue, | inquired about handling pressure and life’s problems. His answer reflected his wisdom: “It’s up to you how you want to live your life. Let go of things that are not in your control. Dwelling on them only hurts you and hinders your progress. Work on what you have now, and make the best of it,” added Pandey.

Dhoni also shared some tips with Pandey on how to deal with the fast-paced world. “He mentioned that, contrary to the earlier belief of being attentive to everything, staying calm and composed now involves selectively ignoring things because if we will respond to everything our brain will stop working as there are many battles are open in a humans life. He emphasized the importance of personal growth and updating oneself to maintain inner peace,” he wrote.

“In discussing challenges, he revealed his unwavering spirit: “The never-lose-hope feature is inbuilt in me as a sportsman.” This statement encapsulated his resilience and determination,” added Pandey before stating he left the VIP lounge feeling inspired and blessed. Pandey finished with “Thanks a million #mahi bhai.”

