CIV vs JAB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Brescia

Cividate CC vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CIV vs JAB at JCC Brescia Cricket: In match no. 9 of ECS T10 Brescia tournament, Cividate CC will take on Janjua Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Brescia CIV vs JAB match will start at 9 AM IST – April 14. Janjua Brescia must be disappointed with their performance in the T10 tournament so far. They have managed to win just one of their four matches and are currently third in the points table. Cividate, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the ECS T10 tournament, with their opening two fixtures abandoned due to rain. They are currently fourth in the standings and will be eager to win Wednesday's game. Here is the ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CIV vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, CIV vs JAB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CIV vs JAB Probable XIs ECS T10 Brescia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cividate CC vs Janjua Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Brescia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Cividate CC and Janjua Brescia will take place at 8:30 AM IST – April 14.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

CIV vs JAB My Dream11 Team

Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (C), Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Ali Sikandar, Zahid Ali, Dara Shikoh (vc), Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Mohammad Afzal.

CIV vs JAB Probable Playing XIs

Cividate CC: Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (C), Rashid Umar.

Janjua Brescia: Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Lovepreet Singh, Shiraz Utmanzai.

CIV vs JAB Squads

Cividate CC: Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (WK), Amir Nadeem, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh (WK), Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (C), Usman Talib and Rashid Umar.

Janjua Brescia: Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai.

