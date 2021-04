Dream11 Team Tips

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

CIV vs JAB My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad (c), Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Azhar Hussain, Waleed Sikandar, Sukhwinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Arslan (vc), Ramzan Shabbir

Probable Playing XIs

Cividate

Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Jinnah Brescia

Hassan Ahmad (wk), Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Nisar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass, Harsha Wass

CIV vs JAB Squads

Cividate: Kuljinder Singh (c), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

