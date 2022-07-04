CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints

CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Italy, Brescia 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Cividate vs Kings XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, 2 PM IST July 4, Monday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Brescia 2022 Series toss between Cividate and Kings XI will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – July 04, 2PM IST



Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

CIV vs KIN-XI My Dream 11 Team

Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, K. Lal, Ali Sikandar, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Kuljinder Singh, Musharraf Muzaffar, Manjeet Singh 2, Arslan Muhammad, Hamad Afzal

Captain: Malkeet Singh Vice Captain: Hamad Afzal

CIV vs KIN-XI Squads

CIV: Ali Sikandar, Hamad Afzal, Sukhwinder Singh, Usama Muzaffar, Waleed Sikandar, Isra Munshi, Kuljinder Singh, Musharraf Muzaffar, Parminder Kumar, Ram Sunil, Ranjot Singh, Sajjad Ahmad, Zain Ali, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Azan Babar, Faizan Shabbir, Ram Hardeep

KIN XI: Manjeet Singh 2, Sarbjit Singh, Salman Ali, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jagjit Nagra, Vikas Kumar, Shafique Muhammad, Noman Ali, Amarjit Singh, Momi Taran, Satish Kumar II, Usman Miakhil