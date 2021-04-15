Dream11 Team Tips

CIV vs PLG, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain For Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Today’s Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 2:30 PM IST April 15 Thursday: Also Read - JAB vs JIB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 13: Captain, Vice-captain For Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 12:30 PM IST April 15 Thursday

Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CIV vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia, Cividate Dream11 Team Player List, Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Janjua Brescia vs Jinnah Brescia, Online Cricket Tips Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi ECS T10 Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Brescia Also Read - BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 12: Captain, Vice-captain For Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 6:30 PM IST April 14 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Brescia toss between Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi will take place at 2:00 PM IST – April 15. Also Read - JIB vs BRE Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain For Jinnah Brescia vs Brescia CC, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 11 AM IST April 14 Wednesday

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

CIV vs PLG My Dream11 Team

Abdul Rehman, Farhan Javaid (c), Waleed Sikandar, Mudassar Riaz, Rizwan uz Zaman, Bilal Ahmad, Dara Shikoh, Haseeb Abdul, Usman Javaid, Ramzan Shabbir (vc), Fakhar Imran

Probable Playing XIs

Cividate

Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (c), Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Sheraz Khan, Mudassar Riaz (wk), Ehtasham Safdar, Nithin Das, Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Rizwan uz Zaman

SQUADS

Pak Lions Ghedi

Sheraz Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan (WK), Rizwan Zaman, Haseeb Abdul (C), Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, John Joseph, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Bebin Zacharia, Hamza Zia and Dilawar Hussain.

Cividate

Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CIV Dream11 Team/ PLG Dream11 Team/ Cividate Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Brescia/ Online Cricket Tips and more.