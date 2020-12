Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CK vs DV at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In the 7th match of the Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings will take the field against Dambulla Viikings today. Kings are second in the points table after winning both their matches while Viikings have won one and lost one of their two matches so far.

Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20. Also Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CK vs DV, Lanka Premier League T20, Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CK vs DV LPL T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Lanka Premier League T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking will take place at 3 PM IST – December 1.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

CK vs DV My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dasun Shanaka (vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Paul Stirling, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Samit Patel, Angelo Mathews, Anwar Ali, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

CK vs DV Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Thikshila de Silva, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Amila Aponso

Dambulla Viiking: Niroshan Dickwella, Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Aftab Alam, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara

CK vs DV Full Squads

Dambulla Viiking: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Anwar Ali, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Aftab Alam, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (captain), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Amila Aponso, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Tharindu Kaushal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

