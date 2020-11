Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CK vs GG at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota: In the match 4 of Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings and Colombo Kings will face each other at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The Lanka Premier League CK vs GG match will begin at 08.00 PM IST – November 28. It is the inaugural season of Sri Lanka's T20 league. Galle Gladiators will play their second match of the season against Colombo Kings, who won their opening game against Kandy Tuskers in the Super Over. Andre Russell, Dinesh Chandimal and Isura Udana will play crucial roles for Colombo. While Shahid Afridi and Akila Dananjaya will be the players to watch out from Galle. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Lanka Premier League Match – CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Tips, CK vs GG Probable Playing XIs, CK vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League, Fantasy Playing Tips – Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League match toss between Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators will take place at 7.30 PM IST – November 28, Saturday.

Time: 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

CK vs GG My Dream11 Team

C Walton, D Gunathilaka, L Evans (VC), A Russell, B Rajapaksa, S Afridi, I Udana (C), A Mathews, Q Ahmad, D Chameera and M Amir

CK vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, T de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Ashan Priyanjan, Manpreet Gony, Amila Aponso and Dushmanta Chameera

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene, Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shahid Afridi, Mohd Amir, Mohamed Shiraz, Akila Dananjaya and Asitha Fernando

CK vs GG Squads

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Manpreet Gony, Dushmantha Chameera, Amila Aponso, Dhammika Prasad, Karim Sadiq, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tharindu Kaushal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

Galle Gladiators Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahid Afridi(c), Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando, Waqas Maqsood, Lakshan Sandakan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

