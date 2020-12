Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CK vs GG at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: Galle Gladiators will be searching for their first win of the ongoing Lanka Premier League when they take on Colombo Kings today. Gladiators have lost all their five matches so far while Kings have won four and lost one.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CK vs GG, Lanka Premier League T20, Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CK vs GG LPL T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Lanka Premier League T20 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Colombo Kings and Galle Gladiators will take place at 3 PM IST – December 7.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

CK vs GG My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka (vice-captain), Azam Khan, Chadwick Walton, Ashan Priyanjan, Andre Russell, Thikshila de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Qais Ahmad, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

CK vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Thikshila de Silva, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (captain), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (captain), Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando

CK vs GG Full Squads

Galle Gladiators: Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (captain), Azam Khan (wk), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Colombo Kings: Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews (captain), Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CK Dream11 Team/ GG Dream11 Team/ Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips LPL T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.