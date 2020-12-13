CK vs GG Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CK vs GG at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In the first semifinal of the Lanka Premier League T20, Colombo Kings will be taking on Galle Gladiators at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Sunday – December 13. The Lanka Premier League T20 CK vs GG 1st semifinal will begin at 7 PM IST. The Colombo Kings come into this LPL fixture as the table-toppers after beating Dambulla Viiking in their final league game. Despite resting Isuru Udana and Andre Russell, the Kings were able to chase down a 200+ target to seal the top spot in the competition. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators, just about managed to sneak into the semifinal spots with a few wins towards the backend of the tournament. However, they have momentum on their side, which should hold them in good stead heading into this clash. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app. Also Read - SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1.45 PM IST December 13 Sunday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – December 13. Also Read - AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure at ICC Academy, Dubai at 10.30 PM IST December 12 Saturday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6:30 PM IST December 12 Saturday

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

CK vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka (Captain), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Ashan Priyanjan, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Dhammika Prasad, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir

CK vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmanta Chameera and Lahiru Udana.

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir and Nuwan Thusara.

CK vs GG SQUADS

Colombo Kings: Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Galle Gladiators: Hazratullah Zazai, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Chadwick Walton (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Mohammad Amir, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Shahid Afridi, Azam Khan, Asitha Fernando, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ CK Dream11 Team/ Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Colombo Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips LPL T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.