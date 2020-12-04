CK vs JS Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CK vs JS at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: Stallions will aim to continue their winning march as they face Colombo Kings tonight. Stallions have won all four of their matches so far while Kings have won two of their three matches while losing one.

Here are CK vs JS Match Details

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Colombo Kings and Jaffna Stallions will take place at 7:30 PM IST – December 4.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

CK vs JS My Dream11 Team

Thisara Perera (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Duane Olivier, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

CK vs JS Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal and Duanne Olivier

CK vs JS Full Squads

Colombo Kings: Navod Paranavithana, Amila Aponso, Karim Sadiq, Himesh Ramanayake, Lahiru Udara, Kalana Perera, Manpreet Gony, Tharindu Ratnayake, Tharindu Kaushal, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Thikshila de Silva, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhammika Prasad, Ravinderpal Singh

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwandinu Fernando

