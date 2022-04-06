CK vs OEI Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series

TOSS – The ECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series toss between Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time – 1:00PM

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

CK vs OEI My Dream11 Team

K Gholiya, J Balkrisna, M Siraj Nipo, B Badenhorst, F Stoman(VC), C Greenshields, A Winter(C), G Singh, M Tariq, J Khan-II, N Kamboj

CK vs OEI Squads

Coimbra Knights: Abu Foysol, Amit Kumar, Andrew Winter, Ankush Kumar, Baljit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Christopher Redhead, Devin Kelly, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Lovey Saini, Md Zaman, Nitin Kamboj, Panda Waddup, Pedro Madeira, Rakesh Reddy Chennana, Ranjit Narayan, Ravi Kumar, Richard John, Rinku Singh, Satya Narayana, Steve Waddell, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira, Vikas Kumar

Oeiras: Alexander Macey, Brendan Badenhorst, Carlo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields, Diogo Martins, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Krut Patel, Lucas Mount, Md Soraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Parth Jounjat, Paulo Buccimazza