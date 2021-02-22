CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Predictions

City Lions vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 51 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CLI vs HIS at Montjuic Ground: In the 51st match of the ECS T10 tournament, City Lions will take the field against Hira Sabadell today in a Group B match. Lions have won just one of their three matches so far while Sabadell are yet to record a win after having lost both their matches so far.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between City Lions and Hira Sabadell will start from 1:00 PM IST – February 22.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

CLI vs HIS My Dream11 Team

Sikandar Raja (captain), Anwar Ul Haq (vice-captain), Kashif Shafi, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Irfan Muhammad, Abid Hussain, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Ikram Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz

CLI vs HIS Probable Playing XIs

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar

CLI vs HIS Full Squads

City Lions: Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan, Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar

Hira Sabadell: Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad

