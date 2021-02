CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction

City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CLI vs HIS at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match 51 of ECS T10 – Barcelona on terrific Thursday, Hawks CC will square off against Falco CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona CLI vs HIS match will begin at 8 PM IST – February 28. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 15 – CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell Dream11 Tips, CLI vs HIS Probable Playing XIs, CLI vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell ECS T10 Barcelona, CLI vs HIS Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell will take place at 07.30 PM IST – February 28.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

CLI vs HIS My Dream11 Team

CLI vs HIS: Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Abid Hussain (VC), Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Sikandar Raja(C), Anwar Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Ikram Ul Haq.

CLI vs HIS Probable XIs for both sides:

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq.

Hira CC Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashir Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar.

CLI vs HIS Squads:

City Lions: Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Hira CC Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad, Sharanjit Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Alumdar Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh.

