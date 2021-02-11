CLI vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions

City Lions vs Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 16 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CLI vs PAK at Montjuic Ground: In the sixteenth match of the tournament, City Lions are going to face Pakcelona. Both Lions and Pakcelona are yet to win a match in their Group B.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between City Lions and Pakcelona will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CLI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Sikandar Raja (captain), Shahzad Khan (vice-captain), Shahid Iqbal, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Irfan Muhammad, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan

CLI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona: Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan

City Lions: Sikandar Raja, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Amar Shakoor Jan, Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan

CLI vs PAK Full Squads

City Lions: Hamad Khurshid, Ibrar Hussain, Hassan Sharif, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Innam Khan, Shoaib Muhammad, Moeen Safdar, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Kashif Shafi, Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Zahid Nawaz

Pakcelona: Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Rafiq ur Rehman, Saleem Haider, Ramid Mehmood, Atiq ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Waqas Shahzad

