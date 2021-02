CLI vs PIC Dream11 Team Predictions

City Lions vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 73 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CLI vs PIC at Montjuic Ground: Sitting at the top of the Group B standings, Pak I Care will take on City Lions in what will be the third match of the day and 73rd overall. Pak are unbeaten so far having won all of their six matches while one produced no result. They currently are on 13 points.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between City Lions and Pak I Care will start from 5:00 PM IST – February 26.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

CLI vs PIC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ihsan (captain), Muhammad Asim Butt (vice-captain), Muhammad Yasin, Mubashar Ali, Sheroz Ahmed, Sikandar Raja, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq

CLI vs PIC Probable Playing XIs

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

Pak I Care: Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad

CLI vs PIC Full Squads

City Lions: Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan, Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali

Pak I Care: Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Sami Ullah, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Amir Jafri

