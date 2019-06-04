Novak Djokovic sailed into the quarter-finals of French Open on Monday as he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Djokovic looked in impeccable form throughout the fourth round match which was played on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The entire match lasted for an hour and 33 minutes.

As a result of this win, Djokovic has become the first player in history with ten consecutive quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Struff had no chance in the match as Djokovic held the upper hand throughout the entire game.

Djokovic stole almost half of the return points and delivered five breaks from seven opportunities and he controlled the scoreboard from the very start.

The Serbian Djokovic finished the match with 31 winners and 12 unforced errors.

The 32-year-old Djokovic looked in excellent rhythm from the beginning of the match. Djokovic was able to win the first set in just 33 minutes.

The world number one Djokovic lost only two points on serve in the second set, he was able to break Struff in game one and three. He was able to win the second set pretty easily as well.

Nothing much changed in the final set, and Djokovic finally sealed the match in an hour and 33 minutes.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer also progressed to the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday.

