Dream11 Team Prediction

CLJ vs ACCB, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Cluj vs ACCB, Playing 11s For Today’s at 1:30 PM IST July 17 Saturday:Also Read - DUM vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Team News For Today's T20 Match at JSCA 1 PM IST July 17 Sat

Cluj vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CLJ vs ACCB, ECS T10 Romania, ACCB Dream11 Team Player List, Cluj Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cluj vs ACCB, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cluj vs ACCB ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania. Also Read - UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain- United CC vs Baneasa CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match 17 at Vlasiei Cricket Ground at 11:30 AM IST July 16 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between Cluj vs ACCB will take place at 1 PM IST – July 17. Also Read - ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Romania Match 15 & 16: Captain, Vice-captain- ACCB vs Cluj, Playing 11s For Today's at Moara Vlasiei Ground at 3:30, 5:30 PM IST July 15 Thu

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

CLJ vs ACCB My Dream11 Team

Asad Abbas, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Taranjeet Singh (Captain), Vasu Saini, Sami Ullah, Ravindra Athapaththu, Gaurav Mishra, Safi Ahmad, Abdul Asif (Vice-captain)

CLJ vs ACCB Probable Playing XIs

Cluj: Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal (c), Safi Ahmad, Arun Kumar

ACCB: Sukhbinder Singh (c), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeed Ullah, Mohammad Zakria, Afzaal Hussain, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

SQUADS

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CLJ Dream11 Team/ ACCB Dream11 Team/ ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cluj Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Romania/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.