CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Romania

Cluj CC vs Baneasa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CLJ vs BAN at Vlasiei Cricket Ground: In matches no. 9 and 10 of ECS T10 Romania tournament on Wednesday, Cluj CC will take on Baneasa CC at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 Romania CLJ vs BAN match will start at 11:30 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST – July 14. Cluj CC kick-started their campaign with 2 impressive wins over mighty United by 44 runs and 9 wickets. They will again start as start favorites against Baneasa. On the other hand, Baneasa CC couldn’t register a victory in their first two matches. They lost both their matches by 44 runs and 9 wickets respectively. Here is the ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, CLJ vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CLJ vs BAN Probable XIs ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cluj CC vs Baneasa CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania.Also Read - HIB vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Club Friendlies 2021: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Hibernian vs Arsenal, Predicted Playing 11s For Today's Football Match at Easter Road 10:30 PM IST July 13 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between Cluj CC and Baneasa CC will take place at 11 AM IST – July 14. Also Read - ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 13

Time: 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Australia Match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 07:00 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

Venue: Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

CLJ vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh (C), Mahesh Prasanna, Anand Rajshekara

All-Rounders: Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Muhammad Mashal (VC)

Bowlers: Nishant Devre, Z. Ullah, J. Samantha

CLJ vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Cluj CC: Arun Chandrasekaran, Satvik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh.

Baneasa CC: Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (wk), Abdul Shakoor (C), Parminder Mann, Anik Ahmed, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Zafar Ullah, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Waqar Abbasi.

CLJ vs BAN Squads

Cluj CC: Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal.

Baneasa CC: Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Pradeep Priyankara, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor, Sheriyar Sohail, Bilal Shah, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif, Adnan Hanif, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CLJ Dream11 Team/ BAN Dream11 Team/ Cluj CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Baneasa CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Romania/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.