Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s CLJ vs ICC at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: It’s time to shift our focus and base to another T10 tournament – this time in Romania. The T10 competition in Romania will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. Cluj Cricket Club will be taking on the Indian Cricket Club at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, IIfov County. The ECS T10 Romania CLJ vs ICC will begin at 4.30 PM IST. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator. This will be the second game of the tournament for both sides. Cluj CC will be up against Baneasa Cricket Club, while, Indian Cricket Club will be squaring off to United Cricket Club in what shall be their first games of the ongoing campaign. The neutral can expect a tight contest between the two sides here and it could turn out to be a run feast. Here’s the CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Team Prediction, CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Tips and CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Team Player List for this match. Also Read - UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 6.30 PM IST September 12

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club will take place at 4.15 PM (IST) – September 12. Also Read - KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kent vs Sussex T20 Match at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 6.30 PM IST September 12

Time: 4.30 PM IST Also Read - ICC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 2.30 PM IST September 12

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sivakumar Periyalwar

Batsmen: Syed Haider, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Saeed Ullah (C), Muhammad Isaq, Vasu Saini (VC), Gaurav Mishra

Bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Arun Chandrasekaran

CLJ vs ICC Probable Playing XIs

Cluj Cricket Club: Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Nishant Shrikant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Gaurav Narad, Ravindra Athapaththu, and Rajendra Pisal.

Indian Cricket Club: S Anandha Karrthikyan, M Isaq, A Asif Bvinje, G Manan, S Haider, S Ullah, Z Sahak, S Singh, M Zakria, S Asad Abbass, S Ullah.

CLJ vs ICC Squads

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ): Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Gaurav Narad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra.

Indian Cricket Club (ICC): Syed Asad, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Ziarmal Sahak, Esmatullah Khan, Abbass, Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul.

