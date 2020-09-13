Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cluj Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's CLJ vs UCC at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: It's time to shift our focus and base to another T10 tournament – this time in Romania. The T10 competition in Romania will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. In the match no. 5 of ECS T10 – Romania, Cluj Cricket Club will be taking on United Cricket Club at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County. The ECS T10 Romania CLJ vs UCC will begin at 11.30 AM IST. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator. Both teams have nearly identical records, having won one game out of two they have played respectively. The Cluj Cricket Club batsmen put up a wonderful performance last time against ICC, with Taranjeet Singh hitting 10 sixes en-route a blazing 69. The bowlers, however, were lacklustre, and couldn't defend a total of 139. On the other hand, United Cricket Club bowlers meanwhile did a splendid job defending 130 runs against Baneasa Cricket Club, a wonderful result after the agonising draw they endured in the first game. Here's the CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Tips and CLJ vs UCC Dream11 Team Player List for this match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between Cluj Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club will take place at 11.15 AM (IST) – September 13.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sivakumar Periyalwar

Batsmen: Rajesh Kumar Jr., R Athapaththu, Taranjeet Singh (C)

All-Rounders: M Muhammad, R Satheesan (VC), V Saini, G Mishra

Bowlers: A Ahmed Kayani, A Chandrasekaran, S Sahi

CLJ vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Cluj Cricket Club: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi.

United Cricket Club: Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Imran Haider, Dharmendra Manani, Rajesh Kumar Jr., Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, D Sundarajan, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain.

CLJ vs UCC Squads

Cluj Cricket Club (CLJ): Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara, and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.

United Cricket Club (UCC): Imran- Haider, Lalit Panjabi, Cosmin Zavoiu, Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Saroj Deuja, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Hammad Ahmed Kayani, Pavel Florin.

