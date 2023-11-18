LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Check Closing Ceremony SCHEDULE, TIMINGS

Top Recommended Stories

Closing Ceremony LIVE BUZZ - Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023, Ahmedabad: India take on Australia in the final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

Updated: November 18, 2023 9:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Closing Ceremony LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: So yes, we finally have our two finalists – India and Australia. The two cricketing heavyweights will go head-to-head in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It would be a repeat of the 2003 WC final in which India lost. Having had an unbeaten run in the competition, India will start firm favourites and it will take Australia a lot to edge the home side. All in all, a cracker in store for the fans.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:26 PM IST
    1. Pre-Match – Air Show – 12:30 PM
    2. Mid-Innings – Parade of Champions & Musical Performance – approximately at 5:30pm
    3. Second Innings’ Drinks Break – Light & Laser Show – approximately at 8:30pm
  • Nov 18, 2023 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: The Cricket World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony promises to be a spectacle of emotions and a cultural extravaganza, organised by TCM Platform (TCMP), a prominent Sports Marketing and Management Company in India.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Playback singer and lyricist Aditya Gadhvi would be performing during the first drinks break after the 15-16th over. He is likely to set the stage alight.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:12 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma said: “Before the WC, I wanted to play different way – didn’t know what would happen but I had plans what if come off & what if it didn’t come off – if you have seen the England, I changed the game – that is how experience players do and I am prepared for any stage”.

  • Nov 18, 2023 9:11 PM IST

  • Nov 18, 2023 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Michael Clarke said “Rohit Sharma is an all time great – he would be part of any World Cup XI. His selfless cricket in this World Cup defines his leadership”.

  • Nov 18, 2023 7:16 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: The presenter says ‘guys, we’ve Rohit Sharma with us’.
    Rohit Sharma – Arre stop this man, everyone knows this. Start the Press Conference.
  • Nov 18, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: “All 7 batters can’t go wild and swing their bats. We’ve given roles to each individual,” Rohit Sharma at the pre-match press conference.

  • Nov 18, 2023 5:33 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Virat Kohli needs just 41 runs to have most runs in ICC finals history. He still has a lot to forward to, he truly has been India’s main man this season.
  • Nov 18, 2023 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs Aus, ODI WC Final 2023: Ashish Nehra said “Why Rohit Sharma can play so fearless and aggressively is because Virat Kohli is there – Virat Kohli plays with his time because Rohit Sharma plays like this so both seem to be two sides of a coin, they play together for the team”.

