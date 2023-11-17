WATCH Dance Rehearsal And Light Show in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs Australia – VIRAL VIDEO

Home

The much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023 final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between India and Australia.

Narendra Modi Stadium. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023 final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between India and Australia. Ahead of this, a video is going viral on the social media site ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) that shows dance rehearsal and light show being practised ahead of the closing ceremony of the prestigious tournament.

Last Night Rehersal World Cup Final

– Air Show ✈️️

– Closing Ceremony #NarendraModiStadium #Ahemdabad #WorldcupFinal #CWC23 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3F4S4lecjA

— Ajay Kudecha (@ajay_kudecha) November 17, 2023

Rohit Sharma-led India defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In the second semifinal of the mega tournament, five-time champion Australia won a close encounter by three wickets and booked their place in the final, which will be played on November 19.

It will be a repeat of the 2003 final where India and Australia face off against each other; however, the Aussies won that final in 2003, and this time Men in Blue will aim to take their revenge in this year’s ODI World Cup final.

Squads:

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

