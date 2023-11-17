Home

Watch Air Show Rehearsals Taking Place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Ahead of Ind vs Aus Final – VIRAL VIDEO

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform a 10-minute air show ahead of the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played on November 19, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played on November 19, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The air show will feature the team’s signature formations and manoeuvres and is sure to be a thrilling spectacle for spectators. A video is going viral on the social media site ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) that the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran team is performing their dress rehearsal for the closing ceremony of the prestigious tournament.

The ODI World Cup 2023 closing ceremony will take place on November 19, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The ceremony will be held just before the final match of the tournament, which will be contested by India and either Australia or South Africa.

Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the World Cup final 2023. [PTI] pic.twitter.com/8Tv7BK809b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 16, 2023

The closing ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair, with performances by popular international artists. British pop singer Dua Lipa has been confirmed as one of the performers, and there are rumours that other big names will also be taking to the stage.

